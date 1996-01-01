2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
sec θ = -√7, θ lies in quadrant II
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin θ = (√42)/7, cos θ = (√7)/7, tan θ = -√6, csc θ = (√42)/6 and cot θ = (-√6)/6
B
sin θ = -(√42)/7, cos θ = (-√7)/7, tan θ = -√6, csc θ = -(√42)/6 and cot θ = (-√6)/6
C
sin θ = (√42)/7, cos θ = (-√7)/7, tan θ = √6, csc θ = (√42)/6 and cot θ = (√6)/6
D
sin θ = (√42)/7, cos θ = (-√7)/7, tan θ = -√6, csc θ = (√42)/6 and cot θ = (-√6)/6