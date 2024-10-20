Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using periodic properties of trigonometric functions.
a. sec(π)
b. sec(13π)
