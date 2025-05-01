Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Find the solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest tenth, if necessary.
4+4tan2θ=7secθ4+4\(\tan\)^2\(\theta\)=7\(\sec\]\theta\)