6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
Problem 22

Find the solution of the given equation over the interval [0,2π) [0 , 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your answer to three decimal places.
2x2+4sinx+x33cosx=02x^2+4\(\sin\) x+x^3-3\(\cos\) x=0