Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine all the complex sixth roots of 729. Express the roots in rectangular form and round to one decimal if needed.
