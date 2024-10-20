Before, it was of great interest for astrophysicists to approximate the diameter of the sun. There is an equipment called a total station that is used to measure angles. Hypothetically, an astrophysicist used it on Mars to sight the edges of the Sun just as shown in the figure. The included angle was found to be 21'. Estimate the diameter of the Sun if the distance x from Mars to the Sun is 141,610,500 mi.



