Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before, it was of great interest for astrophysicists to approximate the diameter of the sun. There is an equipment called a total station that is used to measure angles. Hypothetically, an astrophysicist used it on Mars to sight the edges of the Sun just as shown in the figure. The included angle was found to be 21'. Estimate the diameter of the Sun if the distance x from Mars to the Sun is 141,610,500 mi.
