4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
y = tan 7x
A
Amplitude: None, Period: π, Phase shift: None, and Vertical shift: None
B
Amplitude: None, Period: π/14, Phase shift: None, and Vertical shift: None
C
Amplitude: None, Period: 2π/7, Phase shift: None, and Vertical shift: None
D
Amplitude: None, Period: π/7, Phase shift: None, and Vertical shift: None