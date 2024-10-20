The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific ﻿ t t t﻿-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number ﻿ t t t﻿ using the ﻿ ( x , y ) \left(x,y\right) (x,y)﻿ coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.

﻿ tan ⁡ π 2 \tan\frac{\pi}{2} tan2π​﻿