Given the parametric equations of a hyperbola: ﻿ x = 2 + 3 sec ⁡ ( t ) , y = − 1 + 4 tan ⁡ ( t ) , x=2+3\sec(t),y=-1+4\tan(t), x=2+3sec(t),y=−1+4tan(t),﻿ eliminate the parameter ﻿ t t t﻿ and write the resulting equation in standard form.