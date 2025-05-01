Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
0. Review of College Algebra

Solving Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 124Multiple Choice

Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
7(3x + 6) = 3x + 15 + 9(2x + 3)