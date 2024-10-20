Determine the set of parametric equations for the hyperbola with vertices at ﻿ ( 5 , 0 ) (5, 0) (5,0)﻿ and ﻿ ( − 5 , 0 ) (-5, 0) (−5,0)﻿, and foci at ﻿ ( 8 , 0 ) (8, 0) (8,0)﻿ and ﻿ ( − 8 , 0 ) (-8, 0) (−8,0)﻿.