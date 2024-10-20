Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific -values. Determine the value of each trigonometric function at the given real number using the coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
