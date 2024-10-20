Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Edward is standing near the edge of a cliff and sights a canoe that is 156.34 ft from the bottom of the cliff. Calculate the angle of depression of the line of sight of Edward. Round your answer to the nearest minute and consider the height of Edward as negligible.
