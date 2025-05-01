Skip to main content
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Problem 25Multiple Choice

Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [0,360)\(\left\)[0^{\(\circ\)},360^{\(\circ\)}\(\right\)).
sin2θ+5sinθ+4=0\(\sin\)^2\(\theta\)+5\(\sin\]\theta\)+4=0