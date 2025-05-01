Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [ 0 ∘ , 360 ∘ ) \(\left\)[0^{\(\circ\)},360^{\(\circ\)}\(\right\)) .

sin 2 θ + 5 sin θ + 4 = 0 \(\sin\)^2\(\theta\)+5\(\sin\]\theta\)+4=0