A vector ﻿ u u u﻿ has a magnitude of ﻿ 12 12 12﻿ and makes an angle of 60 ∘ 60^{\circ} with the positive x x -axis. Write the vector ﻿ u u u﻿ in terms of i \mathbf{i} and j \mathbf{j} ﻿.