Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
8. Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Vectors in Component Form : Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vector u has a magnitude of 12 and makes an angle of with the positive -axis. Write the vector u in terms of and .
