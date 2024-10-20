Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
109PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the least positive measure of the given angle in standard position such that the given point is on the terminal side. Also, write the value of all trigonometric functions for the given angle. Perform rationalization wherever necessary.
(-8, -6)
