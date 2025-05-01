Which of the following Pythagorean identities is correct?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths , , and , which type of triangle is it?
A
Obtuse triangle
B
Equilateral triangle
C
Acute triangle
D
Right triangle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the side lengths of the triangle: 5, 7, and 10.
Recall that to determine the type of triangle by its sides, we can use the Pythagorean theorem and compare the squares of the side lengths.
Calculate the squares of the side lengths: \$5^2 = 25\(, \)7^2 = 49\(, and \)10^2 = 100$.
Check if the triangle is right-angled by seeing if the sum of the squares of the two smaller sides equals the square of the largest side: \$25 + 49\( compared to \)100$.
If the sum of the squares of the two smaller sides is less than the square of the largest side, the triangle is obtuse; if equal, it is right; if greater, it is acute.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which geometric construction can be used to prove the by using the similarity of triangles?
Multiple Choice
Which mathematical equation can be used to determine if a triangle with side lengths , , and (where is the longest side) is a right triangle?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what is unique about Pythagorean triples?
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
Multiple Choice
What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs measuring inches and inches?
