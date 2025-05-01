In the context of a right square pyramid, what is the main difference between the and the of the pyramid?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of lengths units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the triangle is a right triangle with legs of lengths 6 units and 8 units.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 6^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$6^2 = 36\( and \)8^2 = 64\(, then add them: \)36 + 64$.
Take the square root of the sum to find the hypotenuse length: \(c = \sqrt{36 + 64}\).
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
