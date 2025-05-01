Which of the following sets of numbers could represent the three sides of a right triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a Pythagorean triple consists of three positive integers \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) such that they satisfy the Pythagorean theorem: \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\), where \(c\) is the longest side (hypotenuse).
For each set of side lengths, first identify the largest number as the potential hypotenuse \(c\).
Calculate the squares of the two smaller sides and add them together: \(a^2 + b^2\).
Calculate the square of the largest side: \(c^2\).
Compare the sum \(a^2 + b^2\) with \(c^2\). If they are equal, the set forms a Pythagorean triple; if not, it does not.
