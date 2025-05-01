Which mathematical equation can be used to determine if a triangle with side lengths , , and (where is the longest side) is a right triangle?
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs measuring inches and inches?
A
inches
B
inches
C
inches
D
inches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the legs of the right triangle measure 7 inches and 8 inches.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs \(a\) and \(b\): \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 7^2 + 8^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs: \$7^2 = 49\( and \)8^2 = 64\(, so \)c^2 = 49 + 64$.
Add the values to find \(c^2\): \(c^2 = 113\), then take the square root of both sides to find the hypotenuse length: \(c = \sqrt{113}\) inches.
