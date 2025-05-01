Given three positive numbers, how can you determine if they form a Pythagorean triple?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
A
units
B
units
C
units
D
units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the triangle is a right triangle, which means the Pythagorean theorem applies. The theorem states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two legs.
Label the legs of the triangle as \(a = 3\) units and \(b = 4\) units, and the hypotenuse as \(c\) units.
Write the Pythagorean theorem formula: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(c^2 = 3^2 + 4^2\).
Calculate the squares and sum them: \(c^2 = 9 + 16\), then find \(c\) by taking the square root of the sum: \(c = \sqrt{25}\).
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation could be used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
10
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations