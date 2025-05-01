A right triangle has legs of length ft and ft. Which is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given three positive numbers, how can you determine if they form a Pythagorean triple?
A
Check if all three numbers are consecutive integers.
B
Check if the product of the two smaller numbers equals the largest number.
C
Check if the sum of the two smaller numbers equals the largest number.
D
Check if the sum of the squares of the two smaller numbers equals the square of the largest number, that is, if .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the three positive numbers and label them as \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\), where \(c\) is the largest number.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse (the longest side) equals the sum of the squares of the other two sides.
To check if the numbers form a Pythagorean triple, calculate the squares of the two smaller numbers: \(a^2\) and \(b^2\).
Calculate the square of the largest number: \(c^2\).
Compare the sum of the squares of the two smaller numbers to the square of the largest number by verifying if \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\). If this equality holds true, the numbers form a Pythagorean triple.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
16
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation could be used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations