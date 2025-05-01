Given a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle according to the ?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest side in each set of side lengths, as this will be the hypotenuse candidate in the right triangle.
Apply the Pythagorean Theorem, which states that for a right triangle with legs \(a\) and \(b\), and hypotenuse \(c\), the relationship \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\) must hold true.
For each set, square the two shorter sides and add their squares together, then square the longest side separately.
Compare the sum of the squares of the two shorter sides to the square of the longest side for each set:
If the sums are equal for a set, then that set of side lengths can form a right triangle according to the Pythagorean Theorem.
