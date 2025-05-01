A right triangle has legs of length and . What is the length of the hypotenuse?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the triangle is right-angled with legs of lengths 14 and 48.
Recall the Pythagorean theorem, which states that in a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse length \(c\) is equal to the sum of the squares of the legs: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\).
Substitute the given leg lengths into the formula: \(c^2 = 14^2 + 48^2\).
Calculate the squares of the legs separately: \$14^2 = 196\( and \)48^2 = 2304$.
Add these values to find \(c^2\): \(c^2 = 196 + 2304\), then take the square root of the sum to find \(c\): \(c = \sqrt{196 + 2304}\).
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given three positive numbers, how can you determine if they form a Pythagorean triple?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which equation could be used to find the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units and the other leg has length units, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
9
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
10
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations