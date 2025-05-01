Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cos s = 0.7826
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0 , π/2] that makes each statement true.
sec s = 1.0806
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π/2, π] ; sin s = 1/2
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[π, 3π/2] ; tan s = √3
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
<IMAGE>
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[3π/2, 2π] ; tan s = -1
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3/ 2
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0 , 2π) ; cos² s = 1/2
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[-2π , π) ; 3 tan² s = 1
Suppose an arc of length s lies on the unit circle x² + y² = 1, starting at the point (1, 0) and terminating at the point (x, y). (See Figure 12, repeated below.) Use a calculator to find the approximate coordinates for (x, y) to four decimal places.
s = 2.5
<IMAGE>
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 51
For each value of s, use a calculator to find sin s and cos s, and then use the results to decide in which quadrant an angle of s radians lies.
s = 65
Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
<IMAGE>