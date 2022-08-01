Nernst Equation Calculations 1

So here we need to determine the spontaneity in self potential based on the given cell notation. Alright, so here we have our platinum solid which represents our inert electrode and we're using this because here in our compartment we have the presence of KBR So we have bromide becoming B R two. And here they're not separated by a phase diagram because this is bromide dissolved in a solvent and the solvent happens to be bro me then on this side where we have the cathode, we have iron two ion becoming iron solid. So that is the particular ion that's undergoing reduction. So from this information, we're going to write our two half reactions. So we have B r minus acquis produces br two liquid here. Again, they're not separated by phase boundary because they're in direct contact with one another. Um They're mixed together because bromine is just dissolved in bromine, bromine liquid. Here we have F E two plus gives me f E solid. Alright, now we have to determine them of electrons involved. So here we have a plus two charge and here we have zero. So we have electrons with more positive side. So that's two electrons. Then on this side here it's -1 and here at zero here, that would mean one electron on this side. But the electrons don't match. So they have to multiply by two. So this here is actually two electrons and this is to what this is saying is that we have to bromide ions and they connect together to give me br to liquid and they do this by releasing an electron each This is my actual balanced half reaction. All right now we have this as our an 02. That e negative equals the negative. Under standard conditions minus 20.5916 volts divided by N times log of Q. And then this is a positive equals E. Positive under standard conditions minus 0.5916 volts divided by n times log of Q. Alright, so now we plug in the values that we know. So the negative would be 1.078V -15916V divided by number of electrons transferred which is to and then log of Q. Q equals products over reactant. It ignores solids and liquids. The product is a liquid so it's ignored. So that's just one over BR -2. So that would be one over 10.1, which is going to be squared Here when we plug that in. That gives me .960V over here. E positive Under standard conditions is negative 0.440 volts minus 0.5916 volts divided by number of electrons transfer which is two and then Q here with equal products over reactant signore the product because it's a solid Divided by FE two plus. So that'd be one divided by one. All of this cancels out because log of one is equal to zero. Now that we have those values, we can find the overall cell potential, so overall cell potential equals the positive minus the negative, So that's negative .440V -160V, which gives me negative 1.40V. So as the just like the example up above, we got a value that's less than zero. So we can say that this process is a non spontaneous process and this represents an electrolytic cell. Remember for it to be spontaneous, you would want your overall cell potential to be greater than zero by being greater than zero, would be spontaneous and represent a galvanic or voltaic cell.

