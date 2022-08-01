Nernst Equation

So the nerds equation reveals the quantitative connection between the concentrations of compounds and sell potential. So the nerds equation is utilized When are concentrations of our compounds differ from one molar. We're going to say that the nerds equation equals our self potential here. And this self potential represents self potential under nonstandard conditions, meaning that our concentration isn't equal to one moller. Our temperature wouldn't be 25 degrees Celsius are ph we're not equal seven. Um Our pressure wouldn't be one atmosphere. All of those values represent standard conditions, so one atmosphere ph of seven, a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius as well as a concentration of one molar. When we have all of these conditions met, that means we're dealing with self self potential under standard conditions. So that's E zero cell. So this represents our self potential under standard conditions minus R. T. Divided by N times F times Ln A divided by a. So here again we said that this represented our standard cell potential are here is our gas constant. It is equal to 8.314 jewels. Over moles times K. Also remember here that when we talk about jules, we're talking about energy, A jewel is equal to volts times columns. Remember a vault is equal to jules over columns. So substituting jewels over columns, times columns. And that's how it equals jewels. So we can say this or 8.314 volts times cool. Ums over moles times K and equals the number of electrons transferred within our redox reaction F equals Faraday's constant, which is 9.649 times 10 to the four columns over moles of electrons A represents our activities. So activity here would just be our activity coefficient times the concentration of the ion if necessary. Many times we may not be given some type of coefficient. So you can just say activity, you could substitute in concentration for that value. Now we're going to say that this expression here represents products. Overreact ints in terms of our redox reaction and it's equal to cube our reaction quotient. Now, if we were to take a look at the portion that's r times T divided by F here at 25 degrees Celsius. Remember we have our our constant, we have our temperature 25 degrees Celsius. We add to 73.15 to this so that gives me to 98.15 kelvin F is our Faraday's constant here. We would see that from this mold would cancel out kelvin's would cancel out what we have left at the end is jules over columns, which is equal to volts. So our T over F reduces all the way down 2.257 volts. So that means that our nerds equation becomes now self potential under nonstandard conditions equals self potential under standard conditions minus 0.257 volts divided by n. The number of electrons transferred times. Ellen F. Q. Remember Q is just your equilibrium expression now here If we multiply Ln by 2.303 we can attain the log function. Now when we multiply uh this portion here by 2.303 we get a new value of 0.5916 volts divided by N. Now log of Q. This is true because we say that log of X equals Ln of X, divided by Ln of 10. Ellen of 10 Equals 2.303. So when I multiply both sides by 2.303, We can see that multiplying by 2.303 helped us to establish this new relationship here of this value. Now this is important. We're gonna say the self potential calculated from the nurse equation is the maximum potential at the instant the circuit the cell circuit is connected. So that's the moment that the current or the flow of electrons moves from the an ode to the cathode. So we're talking about basically the transferring of electrons from one electrode to another electrode. We're gonna say as the cell discharges and current flows, the electrolyte concentrations will change. What's going to happen here is that Q will begin to increase and as a result our self potential over time will decrease until it gets to a point where the self potential of my electrochemical cell equals zero. That's when we have a dead battery because at that moment the battery has reached equilibrium. So over time the reaction will reach equilibrium and then Q which is our reaction quotient equal K. Which is our equilibrium constant. The cell potential like I said, would equal zero, we have a dead battery at that moment. Now, as a result of this, once we've reached equilibrium, we can substitute in K instead of Q. So now our new equation can become S. L. Equals sl under standard conditions minus R TNF times lnk. So here if we were to work this out we could have zero equals e cell -. Remember this value here would be .0257 volts divided by N. Now times allen of K. So what we can do here is we subtract cell potential from both sides. So that would be negative. Standard cell potential equals negative 0.257 volts divided by N times L N F K multiply both sides by N, Then divide both sides. Now by negative .0257V. So we get at this point alan f k Equals and Times yourself potential under standard conditions divided by .0257V. To get rid of this island, we take the inverse of the natural log. So that means that K equals E. To the end. Times your self potential. Under standard conditions divided by .0257V. And that's when we're dealing with L N. If we were to substitute and log instead. So if we're dealing with log function, then It would be .05916V divided by N. Times Log of K. And this is the instance if we Did the same exact um mathematical conversions in this case because we're dealing with log we'd find out K at the end equals 10 to the end times yourself potential. Understanding conditions divided by .05916V. So this is how we connect our equilibrium constant to our standard cell potential with these two formulas. One when we're dealing with Ellen and one more we're dealing with the log. Now we could also say that when you're at equilibrium we can talk about the connection to Gibbs free energy and your equilibrium constant K. So here we say that delta G under nonstandard conditions equals delta G. Under standard conditions minus R T L n K. When we've reached equilibrium, this delta G equals zero. So that means zero equals delta G zero minus R T L N K. Subtract Delta G0 from both sides. So negative delta G zero equals negative R. T. Lnk, divide both sides. Now by negative R T. So Ellen K equals delta G zero divided by R T. And so K equals E. To the delta G zero divided by R T. So we get this value at the end in terms of our connection between gibbs free energy and your your equilibrium constant K. So just keep in mind some of the connections that we've seen here in terms of how things are connected to one another. These two equations are just a way of us connecting cell potential two K. And then from K. Two delta G. And we know that from earlier. We could also connect to self potential from delta G as well. When we have delta G equals negative end times. Faraday's constant times self potential. Later on we'll talk about this connection between the three variables. But for now just realize we deal with the nurse the equation when we have concentrations that are not equal to one Moeller. And remember nerds equation can be written in two different ways. We can write it in this version when we're dealing with L. N. Or we can have the nurse equation in this version. When we're dealing with the log To go from Ellen to log, you just use two, you just multiply by 2.303 to go from your allen function to your log function. So keep in mind the intricate dynamics involved in the equation and how it connects your self potential in standard conditions to nonstandard conditions

Hide transcripts