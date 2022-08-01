Nernst Equation Calculations 1

So here we need to determine the cell potentials of the following concentration cells here, it's written liners on notation for us. So we're gonna do here is we're going to deconstruct it and give us both of our half reactions. So here we have our anodes are physical break and our cathode for the an ode we have our silver solid producing silver ion here. The charge is zero and the overall charge here is plus one. So I add one electron to this side. For my other half reaction, I have copper to ion producing copper solid. The overall charge here is plus two. The overall charge here is zero. I add electrons with the more positive side. So I had two electrons to this side so that it becomes zero overall, just like this side is zero. Overall notice that my electrons do not match. They need to match because we have the transferring of an equal number from one electrode to another. So I'd have to multiply this half reaction times two. Which gives me two silver solids produces. Here, we should do reversible arrows, gives me two silver Plus two electrons. So these are reversible reactions. So we put double arrows. Alright, so now we have our two half reactions. So the first one deals with the annual where oxidation occurs. So here that would represent this potential for the silver. Now we're going to say that e minus which is the potential of our A note equals the potential under standard conditions minus 0.5916 over N. Times log of Q. So notice here we're using the equation because we have a concentration at least one concentration that is not equal to one molar. So these are nonstandard conditions. So we're gonna plug in 0.799 volts minus 0.5916 volts divided by number of electrons transferred Which is two electrons. And then remember Q equals products. Overreact ints. So our products are two moles of silver ion. Remember we ignore solids and liquids. So this reacting, we would ignore it because it's a solid. So here it would just be log of a G L A G squared G positive squared. Which would be 20.10 squared because again Q. Here equals products Overreact ints. It ignores solids and liquids. So cue here will just be a G positive squared When we punch all that in. That gives us a number of .976V. Now we do the same thing for the compartment that is our cathode. So that's gonna be E positive equals E. Positive Under standard conditions minus 0.5916 volts divided by n. Times log of Q. Here, my positive understanding conditions is 0.339 volts minus 0.5916 volts divided by two electrons transferred. And then Q. Is products overreact ints. So based on this half reaction, our product is a solid so we're going to ignore it. So that's one over and then we have copper two ion. There's just a coefficient of one here. So we don't have to raise that concentration to any power. So it would be log of one over the concentration of c. U. two plus which is one molar. realise here that this just becomes log of one divided by one. So this is one inside of here, log of one is equal to zero. So all of this drops out. So this is just .339V. So we've found the self potential of the anodes of the cathode. Now we can find out the overall cell potential if we want. So overall cell potential equals cathode minus an out or positive minus negative here. So that's 0.339 volts minus 0.976 volts. Which gives me negative 0.637 volts. As our final answer. What this value is telling me is because my self potential overall is less than zero. This is a non spontaneous process which would mean that the only way that silver would be oxidized by copper is if a battery were used because that battery would force the electrons to leave the silver and go towards the copper electrode. So this would represent an electrolytic cell because it's non spontaneous. Now that you've seen the basic setup for a question like this attempted to example, two try to approach to determine which one is the katha. Which one is the anodes try to set up the nurse equation for each compartment of the electoral of the electrochemical cell, and from there determine what the overall cell potential is and describe what it means in terms of spontaneity, based on the overall cell potential that you determine. Once you do that, come back and see how your answer matches up with mine.

