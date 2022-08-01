Nernst Equation Calculations 2

Mhm. So here it says, consider the following half cell reaction at 25 degrees Celsius will be the value for e the half cell potential. For standard conditions for the reaction. Here, we need to notice that we have reversed the reaction. Our product is now a reactant and our reactant are now products. So we've reversed the reaction in addition to that, realized that we've multiplied by two. So we've multiplied this reaction by two. Now, when it comes to these changes, we need to understand what will the effect be on my standard cell potential here, realize that you can multiply or divide your half reaction by any number that will not cause a change in your self potential. So yourself potential would still stay the same. But if you reverse your half reaction, that reverses the sign of your cell potential. So by reversing it now it's going to become positive .260V giving us option B as an answer. Multiplying or dividing by any number does nothing to the cell potential. So we would say that this could not be an answer. Nor this. So, again, reversing the reaction reverses the sign for yourself potential. Multiplying and dividing by any number causes no effect

Hide transcripts