Hey, everyone before we talk about the other type of electrochemical cell, let's revisit certain variables. So here we're gonna say in terms of spontaneity, the following correlations between the following variables can be made. So here we have gibbs free and our gender standard conditions, we have our equilibrium constant K, our standard cell potential. Here we have our standard entropy and this is entropy of our universe. Now we have reaction quotient versus K our equilibrium constant. And this will tell us the reaction classification as well as cell type. So here in the first row, when we have the configuration, this way, these are all conditions that lead to a spontaneous reaction. And if we're talking about spontaneous reaction, then the electrochemical cell is a galvanic cell or by its other name, a volta. Now here, if we were to reverse everything, reverse the sign we'd expect the opposite result. So this would be a non spontaneous reaction and that'd be connected to the electrochemical cell. We'll talk about right after this chart which is your electrolytic cell. And then finally, if everything is equal to certain variables, we're gonna say that we are at equilibrium and you'd represent a dead battery. Now, here, when we talk about an electrochemical cell, it doesn't function spontan on spontaneously. So it requires an outside energy source. So it requires a battery. Now, here we're gonna say our electrochemical cell or electrolytic, sorry, electrolytic cell is a non electrochemical cell and it consumes electricity and so it requires a battery. Remember, a galvanic or voltage cell is different. It is literally a battery. It produces and discharges electricity. Here, this one needs a a power source. So it needs a battery. But here it doesn't matter if it's uh an electrolytic cell or galvanic cell oxidation always occurs at the A node, reduction always occurs at the cathode. So here we see our electrons moving in this general direction. So they'd be moving towards a cathode that does not change and the electrons are leaving this electrode. So this would have to be our anote. What you should realize here though is that with an electrolytic cell, things are not spontaneously. They don't happen naturally. The cathode here is negatively charged negative electrons don't want to go to something that's already negative. Remember, light charges repel we need that outside energy source to force the electrons to go that way. And then electrons don't wanna leave something that's positive here. The A node is positive. But again, we're using that battery to force the electrons away from our positive A node electrode. Now here electron affinity would have to be low. For the A node, we don't want the electrons to stay near the A node ionization here would have to be high for the cathode. We don't want those electrons once they go there to come off. So basically, when it comes to an electrolytic cell, it's non spontaneous. A lot of the process. Well, a lot of the way of labeling things are the opposite of a galvanic cell. Really. The place that things hold true is in terms of reduction and oxidation, the cathode is still the site of reduction and the a node is still the site of oxidation. All right. So here just remember these few key things about electronic cells and remember the variables up above to help us determine if a reaction is spontaneous, non spontaneous for a dead battery.