Multiplication and Division

So here we're gonna say using the methods discussed above, we're gonna attempt to answer this question here. So remember when we're multiplying or dividing our coefficients need to have the least number of sig figs. So our coefficients are here. So when we multiply those three coefficients together we get initially 10.4, times 10 with our exponents here, we're gonna have to add them together. Five plus minus three plus six here. So five plus minus three plus six here gives us eight. So it's gonna be times 10 to the eight. Remember when it comes to your coefficient? It has to be a value that is between that is between one and 10, it has to be a value that's equal to or greater than one but less than 10. So I'm gonna move this this decimal point over one to make it one point something. by decreasing it by one, I have to increase my exponent by one. So now this becomes 1.4822 times 10 to the nine. Now our coefficients, this one here has four sig figs. This one here has two sig figs. And this one here has three sig figs. We want the least number of significant figures for coefficient. So I have to So it's gonna come 1.0 times 10 to the nine as our final answer here. So just remember to follow the steps and techniques that we've used thus far in order to get the correct answer. Not that you've seen that one attempt to do example to once you've done that come back and see how I approach that same exact question.

