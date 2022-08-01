Multiplication and Division

in this one. We have mixed operations but the methods are still the same. We're gonna first figure out. Well my answer will be when I multiply these two coefficients, then divide by this one here. So when we do those methods we get 11.8454. And then remember when you're multiplying you add the exponents together and when you're dividing you subtract them. So multiplying times 10 to the eight times 10 to negative one. We're really adding those together. That's 10 to the seventh, divided by 10 to the 11th, Which is really 7 -11 which gives us -4. So that's gonna be times 10 to the -4. Remember we need to write our scientific notation where the coefficient is between one and 10. So I'm gonna move this decimal over one because it decreased by one. That means my exponent has to increase by one. So it becomes 1.18454 times 10 to the minus three. In terms of our coefficients here, this one has three significant figures. This one here has three significant figures and this one here also has three significant figures. So my answer at the end would be 1.18 times 10 to the -3. That's my final answer. So just remember when we're multiplying versus when we're dividing, what are the proper operations that we need to do in order to get our final answer

