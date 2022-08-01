Multiplication and Division Calculations

So here we have to find the correct number of significant figures for the different examples provided. So these are mixed operations with a combination of addition, subtraction, division or multiplication that we have to employ. So we have to remember all the concepts that we learned prior to be able to answer these questions. If we take a look at the first one we have addition happening on top, whereas we have subtraction happening on the bottom. In both cases remember we need to manipulate them so that we have the same exponent that's being involved in addition and subtraction. So for the top the larger value is the 10 to the negative three which means I need to manipulate this one So that it is also 10 to the -3. Now we need to increase this by two so it becomes 10 to negative three. So I need to make this coefficient smaller by two. So we move the decimal over by two. So when we do that We're gonna have .0912 times 10 to the -3 Plus 6.33 times 10 to the -3, Divided by what's on the bottom. So here 10 to the seventh is the larger value. So we're gonna have to manipulate this here so that it is also 10 to the seventh. So I'm gonna move this over by one. So when I move it over by one it becomes 10 to the seventh. So on the bottom we're gonna have 1.15 times 10 to the seventh -17, 2 times 10 to the 7th. Alright so now we can add those values on top to track those values values on the bottom. Remember in this case it needs to be the least number of decimal places. So here we have four decimal places. Here we have two decimal places. So my number at the end has to have two decimal places. So that would give us 6.42 times 10 to the -3 if we do it correctly divided by. So now we're gonna subtract These two coefficients. Again it's the least number of decimal places. This one has two whereas this one here has three so if we do that correctly we'll have two decimal places at the end so that's .78 Times 10 to the 7th at this point we have division that's being undertaken. So here it has to be least. Sig figs here. This coefficient has three sig figs. Whereas this one here only has two sig figs. So our number at the end has to have two sig figs. So that's gonna give me 8.2 Times 10. Remember when we're dividing we're actually subtracting these exponents? So it's gonna be negative 3 -7 which gives us negative 10. So the answer you should get here is 8.2 times 10 to the negative 10. So remember this is important because we could simply put these numbers in a calculator to get the correct answer. But if on an exam you're asked to show step by step, the process that you would use in order to isolate your final answer. This this is the method you have to do. You have to make sure if you're adding or subtracting the exponents match up so that you could add the coefficients or subtract the coefficients, then remember it's at least number of decimal places. Once you get to multiplication or division, it would be least number of sig figs for a final answer. Now that you've seen this one, do a step by step process to find the correct answer with the right number of significant figures. For practice question one attempt this on your own. Don't worry. Just come back and see how I approach the same question to get the final answer.

