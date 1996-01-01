as we mentioned in previous video, E. D. T. A. Out of all the Polident, it Liggins is the most prolific and most important that we can use in any types of titrate asians in the determination of the concentration of ions. Now we're gonna say here that E. D. T. A. And it's fully predominated form exists as a hex a protic acid. So it has six acidic hydrogen. Therefore it has six P. K. Values. Now it's fully propagated form would take on H six Y two. Plus here we'd say that when it comes to these six different P. K. S. We have our car box cell groups. And when it comes to car boxes groups, they are more acidic than amine groups. So these car boxes groups would have the lowest P. K. Values since all four car boxes groups are basically equivalent. Um we don't really assign a PK one to, let's say the top left one or two, the bottom right one. They're all four car basilica acids, same type of structure. So those numbers can belong to any of them. The higher P. K. Is the ones that are less acidic belong to these amines here. And remember we've talked about tight rations in the past, we said that if we have a ph that is greater than R. P. K. A. Then that can lead to deep throat a nation where we are able to remove an acidic hydrogen. And then if your ph is less than your P. K. A. Then it leads to proto nation where the acidic hydrogen is not removed off of that particular compound. Now here in this form we have four negative charges. Which is why when we're talking about E. D. T. A. In this form it it has a negative four charge. Again. E. D. T. A. Can have different forms based on the ph of the solution that it's in. So that charge can change over time. Now we're gonna say here in order to form metal complexes, these acidic hydrogen must first be removed. And in fact the complexes that we form when E. D. T. A. Combines with a metal is usually in its basic form. So the basic form is the most important form that we have here and going off of what we just set up above. Remember ph and PK And the relationship between them, we're gonna say at lower phs will exist in the acidic form. And as our ph begins to increase then we'll be we'll have a basic enough solution that we start removing H. Plus ions from the E. D. T. A. Species. So here we've removed the first acidic hydrogen. So now we have a church five Y plus were removed the next one. This structure here is important because this is the only structure that exists in a neutral form in this neutral form. We're able to properly store R. E. D. T. A solution. So this one here, although it's not involved in many of the complex ion um formations that are important in terms of tight rations. This form is important because it's neutral. We're able to store it next. If we continue to remove H plus we now have a three y minus and then H two y minus H H two, Y two minus H Y three minus. And then finally our basic form here at high phs we get closer and closer to our basic form here in this image. This is giving us the fractional composition for a particular E. D. T. A form based on the ph presented. For example, let's say that we're looking at a ph that's slightly above six and we're looking at this point here. What that point is telling me is that we have we trace. So that dot there overlaps these two forms. So what that point there is telling me is it's telling me that the largest percentages of the E. T. A. Form are found in these two forms here. That's what that particular point is telling me. And it'd be like a 5050 composition between those two. And again, as we increase the ph we can see that the basic form will predominate and we see that happens once we get to uh p K A p K six which is 10.37. So basically above p 10.37. And again we got that value from up here. So above ph 10.37. The basic form is the predominant form but as we decrease the ph we have more overlapping between the different forms. And we can see that the most overlapping between majority of the forms happens at a ph less than three. When the ph is less than three. We can see that we have all four of these forms here interacting with each other in some way. So again, when it comes to E. D. T. A. We can talk about the seven different forms that it can take based on the ph of the solution are fully product form where it has all of its acidic hydrogen is H six Y two plus H Y, H four Y is the neutral form. It's the most useful in terms of storage of E D. T A over periods of time. And then why 4 - is the most useful form when talking about the complex structures we can form when EDTA. Is combining with a metal ion. Now, in addition to this, we can calculate the fraction of E D T A. In its basic form when we use the following equation. So here, alpha would just talk about the fraction of E D T. A. Of the basic form. So that's basically equal to the amount of the basic form over E D T A. In this case E D T A is the concentrations of all seven forms all the way from the product form to the basic form and all the other forms in between. Now we could also use an additional formula where it is the fraction of E D. T. A. In the basic form equals each one of the six K. S multiplied together, divided by. So here we have we'd use this version when they give us the ph of a solution and they're asking us to determine the fraction of the basic form. So here if we knew the ph of the solution then we can determine what H. Plus is. Because remember H plus concentration equals 10 to the negative ph we plug that in. So on the bottom which still represents the total amount of E. D. T. A. In terms of this now be um ph of a solution. It equals H plus the six plus H plus to the fifth times K one, H plus two, the fourth times K one and K two and so on and so forth. So you can see that as the exponential power for H plus decreases. We include more of the K. A values. And these K values are coming from up here. R P K values that I gave us in the very beginning. So P K one all the way to P K six. And remember you can find K. If you know P K. A. Because K equals 10 to the negative P K A. Okay, so that's how we're able to determine the K values. We'll see the utilization of these different formulas in order to determine the the fraction of E D T A. In its basic form. And just remember here that would use this form here when they're giving us the concentration of the basic form and the concentrations of each of the seven forms that make up all of E D T. A. And would use this formula here when they give us the ph of the solution. And they want me to find the fraction of E. D. T. A. In its basic form from that given ph value. So both formulas are pretty jam packed with variables. So be careful when you're inputting your values to get the correct answer for the fraction of E D T A. In the basic form. So just remember E D T A. Is a hex of product acid, it has six different p K. S. And based on the ph of the solution, it can exist in one of seven forms.

Hide transcripts