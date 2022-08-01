Entropy Calculations 1

So here, for example, when we're asked to predict the sign of entropy for each of the following processes. So for the first one we have I to it's at 90°C and 5.0 atmospheres of pressure, then it transitions to a new temperature of 50°C and 10 atmospheres of pressure. Now we can see that the change what changes are occurring while our temperature goes from 90°C to 50°C. So that tells us we have a drop in temperature, Then our pressure goes from five atmospheres to 10 atmospheres. So we have an increase in pressure. So we have to think about what the sign of entropy would be here is entropy increasing, therefore making it positive or is entropy decreasing, therefore making it negative. Well, we can see that remember if our temperature is decreasing what's happening to the molecules within any given substance as the temperature is dropping, those molecules become less energetic and therefore huddle closer together, making more bonds, also pressure. If you have these molecules in a closed container and you're increasing the pressure, you're forcing them be closer to one another. This also supports the idea that the entropy is decreasing. So here we say that our entropy would be negative. There'd be a decrease in my entropy. Also, you could say if your pressure is increasing, that means your volume is decreasing. We didn't talk about volume here, but pressure and volume are related to one another and the fact that they're inversely proportional to each other. They're basically opposites whatever happens to one, the opposite happens to the other next here we have ammonium chloride solid, breaking up to give us hydrogen chloride as a gas plus ammonia gas. Now we're gonna say here you have one reactant that is split up into two or more products. So what's happening? We're breaking bonds were causing an increase in our entropy or chaos. So Delta S here would have to be positive. There's an increase in entropy. Finally, we have CH four gas plus 2 +02 gas gives us C +02 gas plus two waters as a liquid. What we need to realize here is that what's going on? We have as a total one mole of gas plus another two. So we have three moles of gas here And then on the product side we only have one mole of gas And we have two moles of liquid. Remember gasses have the most entropy. So by converting those three moles of gas into just one mole of gas and now two moles of liquid. We've decreased our overall chaos or disorder entropy here would be negative. There's a decrease in my entropy. So just remember, are you helping to form bonds or you're helping to break bonds. This is important in understanding what the sign change would be for your delta ask value. Now that you've seen this example, move on to the next. We haven't talked about this one yet. So if you want you can just skip straight to the second video and see how we approach this problem. Or you can attempt to do it on your own. So guys, if you're gonna do it on your own, attempted, If you get stuck, don't worry, just look at the next video.

