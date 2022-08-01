So when we talk about entropy, we need to realize that entropy is closely related to the second law of thermodynamics. Now this states that molecular systems tend to move spontaneously to a state of maximum randomness or disorder. So all of this is saying is when it comes to our total entropy which is also our entropy of the universe, it is ever increasing. That means that the universe itself is becoming more and more chaotic universes or Galaxies spin out of control, their their stars eventually explode, become um supernovas and eventually become black holes. So the whole nature of the universe is one of degradation and breaking down into basically nothingness and chaos. I know it sounds a bit depressing but that's the general idea behind Second Law, everything moves to a state of disorder and randomness. So here delta S. Of our universe or delta S. Total equals delta S. Of our system, which is our chemical reaction plus delta S. Of the surroundings. And together following the second law of thermodynamics, this will always be greater Than zero because it's always increasing. Now, here we're gonna say again, the disorder, chaotic behavior is classified is entropy, which is our delta S variable. We're gonna say here that we can talk about delta S. In terms of face changes as well. This helps us determine what the sign will be for a particular process. Now here, if we take a look, we're going from a solid to liquid to a gas. If we're going from a solid to a liquid, we say that that phase change is called melting or fusion if we're going from a liquid to a gas, that's vaporization and then we can go straight from a solid to a gas which is sublimation in these processes. We're gonna say the distance between molecules are increasing because remember in a solid the molecules are tightly held together in a liquid, they're around each other but they're able to freely move around and in a gas they're very spread apart. We're gonna say here, we can see that we're going from a more from a more ordered state to a less ordered state as we transition towards gasses. As a result, we're gonna say here that our entropy is increasing. So delta S. Increases. And in these processes because they're all increasing my entropy, we say that delta S. A sign will be positive. Now if we look at it the opposite way, if we're going from gas to liquid to solid, gasses are the most entropic and we're becoming more and more ordered as we move to the right. So we're gonna say here, the distance between molecules are decreasing as they become more tightly packed as they transition to the solid state. In this case we'd say that our entropy is decreasing and if our entropy is decreasing, that means that the sign of our entropy would have to be negative. So again remember entropy deals with chaos or disorder. The second law says that the natural processes or spontaneous process of the universe is to always increase our entropy. So delta S universe will be greater than zero. Remember in phase changes, you can have a positive entropy or a negative entropy depending on what type of phase changes can occur. Now it is possible for us to have an entropy equal to zero, But this is hard to come by. This is our 3rd law of thermodynamics, where the entropy is equal to zero at absolute zero. So the temperature would have to be zero kelvin At zero Kelvin all motion stops within any given object and it's at that instance that the entropy of that object is exactly zero. Now we're going to say here that this zero kelvin is highly theoretical. The average temperature of the universe itself is around two kelvin. This zero kelvin is is just a theoretical number. If we were able to get to that temperature, we assume that all motion would stop. But again, we haven't been able to get to that number. So that's why it's highly theoretical. Now that we understand the basic generalities of entropy will move on to the next video where we talk about comparing the entropy ease of different compounds to one another. So click on the next video and see how we approach comparisons of entropy

