So when we're taking a look at covalin compounds, we'll be able to compare their entropy is to one another. Remember covalin compounds are compounds composed of just non metals bonded to one another. We're gonna say here whenever you need to compare the entropy of different covalin compounds. The guidelines below must be followed. What you do first is you have to compare their phases to one another. We're gonna say here that gasses which have their molecules most spaced out are the most in tropic. After that we have a quiz compounds. These are just compounds that are dissolved in some type of solvent, usually water. Then we're gonna say liquid which would be water or some other type of liquid, maybe hexane solvent or methylene chloride solvent. Then we have finally solids Now solids have their molecules most closely packed to one another so they have the lowest entropy. That's why we can say as we go from gasses to solids, the molecules become more organized and less chaotic and therefore less entropic. Now let's say your compounds that you're comparing are in the same phase. If so, we move on to the second criteria which are micro states. Micro states are just the different ways a molecule can bend and orient itself and they would have similar energies now to make this simple, we're just gonna connect micro states to complexity. Now we're gonna say here the more elements in the compound than the more complex the compound, the higher its micro states and therefore the greater its entropy for example, we're looking at N. 02 gas versus N. 03 gas, they're both covalin compounds. They both are gasses. So we go to the criteria of micro states here, N. 02 has in it one nitrogen and two oxygen for a total of three elements. N 03 has in it, one nitrogen and three oxygen for a total of four elements. Because N. 03 has more elements making it up, it has more complexity. Therefore more micro states, therefore a greater entropy. Now let's say that the carbon compounds are comparing have the same phase, the same number of elements making them up. Then we go to the final factors to look at in order to determine which one is more entropic. We look at their masses, we're gonna say here the greater the mass than the greater the entropy of that compound or element for example, here we have Xenon gas versus helium gas. Both are gasses. Both have the same complexities because of just one element each. So we go to masses. Xenon weighs 131 g approximately from the periodic table. Helium weighs approximately four g from the periodic table. Because Xenon weighs more Zenon would be more entropic. So remember, these are the guidelines we must follow. In this exact order when comparing the entropy of different covalin compounds, click onto the next video and see how we approach comparing the entropy ease of different ionic compounds

