Now when you need to compare the entropy of different ionic compounds, you must utilize lattice energy. Now we're going to say here that remember an ionic compound fundamentally is just the connection between a positive ion which is a cat ion and a negative ion which is an an ion. Remember that cat eye on that positive ion could represent a medal Or the ammonium ion and H four positive. That negative ion will represent a nonmetal. Now we're going to say here that lattice energy represents the energy released when one mole of an ionic crystal is formed from its gaseous ions. So here we have sodium in its gaseous state, it's ionic state and chloride ion in its gaseous state. They combined together the form sodium chloride solid forming bonds means a release of heat or energy is required. That's why our delta H value here is negative. It's an XR thermic process. Now to simplify lattice energy, we can say that lattice energy when simplifying columns law, it's just electrostatic energy. It is equal to the absolute value of cat ion charge times and ion charge divided by cat ion radius plus an ion radius. Now, what do I mean by that? Well, here we have sodium chloride and if we look at this periodic table here, We see sodium here and chlorine here. So this is period 123 that they're in. So they're in row three. Now using this formula, we'd say sodium is plus one chlorine is minus one. So that would be equal to plus one times negative one in absolute terms divided by their radius. on the bottom. We'll just go by the period numbers here. So that would be three plus three. So that comes out to 16. So we can say that this represents the simplified view of its lattice energy. All you have to do is find another compound and compare its lattice energy that sodium chloride and see which one has the greater lattice energy. So if we're comparing for example, let's say we're looking at magnesium oxide. So MG is there and always there magnesium oxide, MG is two plus oxygen is two minus, you'd say magnesium here is in row three. So that's three plus oxygen in row two. So that's two. So that gives us 4/5. And if you punch them into your calculator that give you 0.80 vs 1/6 which is less than 0.80 that's closer to 0.167 or so. So you can say magnesium oxide, it has a higher lattice energy than sodium chloride. A stronger lattice energy means that the connection between the ions is stronger. It's a stronger bond between them. So here mgl solid will be a stronger ionic compound than sodium chloride. Now here we're going to say, the larger the lattice energy than the stronger the ionic bond between the ions. Remember, entropy is chaos or disorder. The stronger the ions connections to one another, the harder it is for us to break them apart. So what does this mean in terms of the entropy of these ionic compounds? Well, we'd say that a stronger lattice energy results in higher boiling point because it takes more energy to be able to break them apart and therefore it also requires a higher melting point. Again, more energy and temperature to break them apart. And the more tightly held they are together, the harder it is for us to break them apart and become more entropic. So this means we're gonna have a lower entropy. So basically when we're comparing covalin compounds together, we use the three steps here, we look at phase than micro states than mass. If we're comparing ionic compounds to one another, then we look at their lattice energies, the greater the lattice energy of the ionic compound, then the lower its entropy will be. So just remember these guidelines when you're faced with grouping compounds together and from there determining which one has the greatest entropy to which one has the lowest entropy

