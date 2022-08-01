Reaction Quotient Calculations 1

here, we're told for the reaction of two moles of carbon dioxide decomposing to form two moles of carbon monoxide and two moles of oxygen gas. The equilibrium constant. Okay, is 7.22 times 10 to the negative four at 400 kelvin, while the reaction quotient. So Q. Is 6.63 times 10 to the negative two. Here, we're told if initially we have 20.20 atmospheres of C. 2.30 atmospheres of C. O. And 00.15 atmospheres of 02. Which of the following statements is not true. All right. So, Q versus K. So, K. Is where we wanna be Into the -4. Q is larger to the -2 year, but Q always shifts to get to K. So we're shifting in the reverse direction, which means in our reaction we shift in the same exact direction. So on this side we would be decreasing. I mean actually increasing because we're shifting towards it. So, So, sorry, we're increasing here and on this side will be decreasing. So, what effect does that have? Well, for gas, the amount of the gas affects its partial or individual pressure. So, if we're moving towards C. 02 and it's increasing, that would mean that it's partial pressure would also increase. So we'd expect its new pressure to be greater than 20.20 on the other side on the products here are decreasing over time. So there's less of them available. So they're partial pressures are expected to decrease over time. So, if we take a look, the pressure of C. 02 will be greater than 20.20 atmospheres. That's true. Remember we're looking for what is not true? The pressure of C. O. will be less than .30. Yes because we're shifting away from it. The pressure votes will be greater than .15 atmospheres. No it'll be less than that. So that's what's not true. The pressure votes will be less than yes it will be less than because we're shifting away from 02 and the reaction will favor reactant. So here we're shifting towards the reactant making more reactant meaning we're seeing them as being favorable. So out of all the choices only option C. Would be the um the incorrect answer. All the others are correct as stated.

Hide transcripts