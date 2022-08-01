So our reaction quotient Q is just a tool that we use to see is our chemical reaction at equilibrium. We're gonna say here, if the reaction quotient Q is equal to the equilibrium constant K. Then our reaction is at equilibrium. Q is just like K. It equals products. Overreact ints and just like K. It ignores solids and liquids. Here in this example we have a gas giving us be gas so neither one is a solider liquid. So the equilibrium expression or cue expression in this case would just be be divided by a You'd get values for your Q. You plug them in to find out what your Q value is. If you figured out what your Q value is and you saw that your equilibrium constant equal the same exact number. We would be at equilibrium. In this case, I've just come up with the value of being equal to 50. So again, when Q equals K, we are at equilibrium. Now when Q does not equal K, we can use Q to determine which direction will our reaction shift to get to equilibrium. Now we're gonna say here, the direction our reaction shift, determine whether our reactions or products are increasing or decreasing. Remember K. Your equilibrium constant, K. Is your equilibrium constant? It is where we want to be. So whatever Q is Q will always shift to get to K. So for example, let's say that we did Q equals products. Overreact ints and we determined Q was equal to 10, R. K is still equal to the value of 50. So in this case Q is less than K. What, wherever que is que will shift there in order to reach equilibrium. So here Q would shift in the four direction to reach K so that it can get to equilibrium. The direction it shifts on the number line is the same direction it shifts in the equation. So here we have a gas, gives us b gas again in the number line we shifted in the four direction to get to K. So we're gonna shift in the four directions in our reaction, wherever we're shifting is increasing in amount. And if that side is increasing an amount that means the other side has to be decreasing in amount. Remember there's a balance involved in a chemical reaction. If one side is increasing its at the detriment of the other side. Okay, so one side increases so that the other side decreases. They both can't be increasing or decreasing together. Okay, it's kind of like a balance. Now. In the other example here I've calculated Q. Again I did Q equals products. Overreact ints I used given values and I figured out Q was equal to 1 40. In this case Q is larger than K but we still do the same thing. Q will always shift to get two K. It'll always move in the direction to get to K. So they can reach equilibrium here on the number line, we shift in the reverse direction to get to K to get to equilibrium. And if I shift in that direction on the number line, I shift in the same direction in my equation again, wherever I'm shifting will always be increasing, so I'm shifting to the reacting side, so the reacting side is increasing since the reacting side is increasing, that means the product side is decreasing. So remember Q is just a tool that we use to see if we're at equilibrium, if Q equals K, we're at equilibrium. There will be no shifting. If Q is less than a greater decay, then we're gonna shift in some direction to get to equilibrium. Remember the fundamental steps we see here so that we can answer any question asking us um which side is increasing or decreasing? Which direction will our reaction shift to get to equilibrium? Now that we've established these fundamentals will attempt to do the example question on the bottom. So click on to the next video and see how I approach this same exact question that we have here on the bottom

