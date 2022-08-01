Reaction Quotient Calculations 1

for the following reaction, we have three moles of hydrogen gas reacting with one mole of nitrogen gas to produce two moles of ammonia gasses product here, we're told that the equilibrium constant for the reaction equals 25. Now it says at a particular time, the following concentrations are measured for the giving compounds. Here, H two becomes 20.5 moller and two is 20.170 moller and NH three is 3.12 times 10 to the two molars, which the following statements is true. So here they're talking about things increasing or decreasing. The only way we can determine that is to first figure out which direction. Does my reaction shift doesn't move in the four directions. Favorite products or does it move in the reverse direction to favor react. It's to be able to determine which direction it shifts, we need to find out what Q is and then compare it to K. So Q. Is just like K. It equals products over react mints. So that's NH three squared Divided by H two Cubed Times and two. We're gonna plug in these initial concentrations here to help us determine what Q. Is. So that's 3.12 times 10 to the two squared Divided by .005 Cubed times .170. So when we plug all that in, that's gonna give me as an answer. 4.5.8 Times 10 to the 12. For my q value. Now just compare Q two K. So on my number line K is where we wanna be. So it's in the middle. So it's 25. Q is so much larger? It's 4.58 times 10 to the 12. So remember Q always shifts to get to K. So it's going to shift this way to get to K. Which means in my reaction it shifts the same way. So this side here would be increasing over time and this side here would be decreasing over time. Mhm. Alright. So here, which the following statement is true here the concentration of H2 will increase. That is true because we're heading towards products. So we know that's true. The equilibrium constant will increase. So your equilibrium constant is K. The only time that your equilibrium constant can be changed is if we're um adjusting the temperature. So if we increase or decrease the temperature that will adjust my equilibrium constant to a new value Here. We never talk about influence of the temperature in any way. So the equilibrium constant will still be 25. The concentration of NH three will increase. No, we're shifting away from it so it'll be decreasing the concentration of n tool decrease. No, it should be increasing over time since we're shifting towards the reactant. No change will occur. This would only happen if we are at equilibrium we are at equilibrium when Q equals K but Q and K are definitely not the same value. So a change will occur. Out of all the choices here, we see that option A is the correct choice. So remember your reaction quotient is just used as a way of determining are you at equilibrium when Q equals K. We are at equilibrium. And so your reaction will not shift in the forward or reverse direction. If Q is different from K, we have to compare Q two K and see which way does cumin to get to K. This determines if you move in the forward direction to favor the creation of additional product or reverse where you're going towards reactant to create more reactant. So just remember the fundamentals in terms of Q and how to compare decay, and you'll be able to determine which side is increasing or decreasing within any given chemical reaction.

