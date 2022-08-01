The Reaction Quotient

consider the hypothetical reaction below. So we have three moles of a gas reacts with one mole of gas to produce two moles of C. Gas. Here we're told the equilibrium constant equals 1.5 times 10 to the negative three were asked which one of the following statements is correct. If the initial concentrations are a equals 10.85 moller B equals 0.36 moller and C equals 0.5 moller. Alright, they're giving us our K value then they're asking are we at equilibrium? Um is such and such increasing or decreasing? These are clues that you need to figure out what Q is. Once we find Q we can compare it to K. So again they'll give you your K value. They'll give you some other new numbers which will help you figure out what Q is. Once you do that you'll know which direction your reaction is shifting and therefore what side is increasing versus what side is decreasing. So Q is just like K equals products. Overreact ints we ignore solids and liquids. So here we have C squared divided by a cubed because remember the coefficients become powers times B. All we do now is that we insert the values so CS .005 which will be squared divided by A. Which is 0.85 cubed times 0.36 When we plug all that in. That gives us 1.13 times 10 to the -4. Now that we have Q. We can compare it to K. Set up your number line. So K is where we wanna be, It's to the -3. Q. is to the -4. So Q. is smaller. So we have to shift in the four direction to get to K. If we shift in that direction on the number line we shift in the same exact direction in our reaction, we're moving towards the product side. So the product side will be increasing in amount. Mhm. And my reaction side will be decreasing in amount. Alright so here at equilibrium the amount of C will increase. Um Yes that's true because we're moving towards products so the products would increase. So it is true. Um At equilibrium the amount of A will increase. Now we're shifting away from react ints. So it should be decreasing at equilibrium. The amount of B will increase in the amount of C will increase. We're moving away from visa decreases. Plus both sides can't increase and both sides can decrease. So that's not a possibility. He had the amount of A. And B. We said would both decrease and then the reaction could only be at equilibrium if Q equals K. Here, K is 1.5 times 10 to the negative three. Q. Was definitely not that number since they did not equal each other. We are not at equilibrium. So out of all the choices. Only option A is the correct choice

