So here we're going to say that significant figures indicate the level of precision involved with measurements and recordings and when we get to ideas such as uncertainty, we'll see significant figures playing a bigger role. Now we're gonna say a number with more significant figures is more precise. Now we're gonna say determine the number of significant figures for any given value can be easy depending on how you do it. There's a lot of rules associated with significant figures. But to make it simpler for ourselves we'll break it down into two simple ideas and it has to do with the presence of a decimal point or not. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say for significant figures are first rule is this if your number has a decimal point you're gonna move from left to write removed from left to right. You're gonna start counting once you get to your first non zero number and keep counting until the end. So our first non zero number as we're moving from left to right, is this too? So that's where we start counting and we count all the way until the end. So 123. This would have three significant figures. Now if your number doesn't have a decimal point they're gonna move from right to left. We're gonna start counting again. Once we get to our first non zero number and keep counting into the end. So our first number here is five. So keep counting all the way into the end. So 1234, this would have four significant figures. And to keep significant figures easy for us to understand we're gonna go by these two simple rules. Now there'll be other things that pop up, which we'll talk about in the following example. But for right now, just realize that we have these two basic rules to help us with significant figures. Now that we've done that. Let's move on to our example.

