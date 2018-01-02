So here we continue with our discussion of significant figures here, it says read the water level with the correct number of significant figures. So if we take a look here, realize that when we're reading this, We see that the meniscus touches the line that looks like it's 20 ml. And realize here that we have these little hash marks. So this year would be 20 0.0 mls. That's because we have 10th place hash marks here. So the reading level, there is 20.0 mls, realize that there's a level of uncertainty with this last zero here, so to be as accurate as possible, we're gonna add an additional decimal place in order to make sure that it's more accurate. So here the best one would be option D 20.0 mls. So remember when it comes to reading the number of significant figures from any type of ruler or measurement, we always say that there is a level of uncertainty with that last digit. So we have to add an additional decimal place to get the right number of significant figures. Use this in practice to answer the next practice question below. So use what we just went over in order to answer this question, come back and see which answer I choose

Hide transcripts