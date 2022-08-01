So here we're gonna take a look at this example here it says, how many Sig Figs does each number contain? Alright, so for the first one we're starting out with 10.0 10 10 m because it possesses a decimal point we're gonna move from left to right. And we're gonna start counting once we get to our first non zero number. So here's our first non zero number. Once you start counting you count all the way until the end. So this would be 1234 Sig Figs for this particular value. For the next one We have 10,030 seconds it has no decimal point that we can see. So we're gonna move from right to left again. Start counting once you get your first non zero number which in this case would be the three and count all the way into the end. So 1234. So this would also have four sig figs. Next we have 2.00 times 10 to the three leaders. We don't worry about the base and our exponent, all we care about is the coefficient because this is written in scientific notation because it has a decimal, we're gonna go from left to right. Our first non zero number is this too? And we count all the way into the end. So 12366. Sing things. Now. Finally we have 14 people. Now this is what we call an exact number because you're not gonna have 14.1 or 14.30 people you're gonna have a whole number of people, an exact number of people. When we're dealing with exact numbers, there is actually an infinite number of significant figures. Now the chances of you seeing this, it all depends on your professor. But just remember when it comes to Sig Figs, we have two easy rules that we even remember in terms of decimal point or no decimal point. But when we're dealing with an exact number, there's an infinite ob series of sick fix. Because 14 people could be written as 14 people or 14.0 people or 14.0 people, all of them are saying the same thing. And because of that, there's an infinite number of sig fix. So just remember when we're dealing with uh an exact number, there's an infinite number of significant figures involved.

