So when it comes to significant figures, if we're doing multiplication and division, it's the measurement with the least. Sig figs that determines the final answer. And if we're doing addition or subtraction then the measurement with the least number of decimal places. Yeah will determine the final answer. In this example here we need to figure out what our final answer will be with the correct number of significant figures. Where it's a combination of all of these different types of operations. So if we take a look here, realize that we have in parentheses 0.999 plus 1.1. Since they're adding it has to be the least number of decimal places here. This one has three decimal places and this one here only has two. So our answer at the end has to have two decimal places. When we add those together it gives me 2.009. But again we want only two decimal places so we'll have to round up So they'll give me 2.01 Times. This one here has one decimal place. This one here has three decimal places. So when we subtract them we need our answer at the end to have only one decimal place. When we subtract them. When we get initially is 14.285. We want only one decimal place. So rounds up to 14.3 divided by. All right. So now we're gonna have here uh this number here has two sig figs and this one here has two Sig figs. So when we multiply them we need a number with two sig figs. Plus this one has one Sig fig and this one has one Sig fig. So we have to add those two numbers together and by adding them together we'll get our new value which will come out initially as 30 .8 when we had those two numbers together actually 40.8, So then we have 40.8 here. Alright now we're adding these two together. This one here has one decimal place. This one here has two so we add those together, what we're going to get is 40.96 but again we only want one decimal place because they're adding together so we're gonna round up and it's gonna give me 41.0 on the bottom. Now if we check out each of these values, each of them has a decimal place. Right? So if we follow the rules that we learned up above, we have three sig figs for each of them. So that means our answer at the end has to have three significant figures as well. So when we punch that in we're gonna get 30.701049 but we want three sig figs so it's gonna come out 2.701 as my final answer. Mhm So just remember this is a quick refresher in terms of significant figures, analytical chemistry is all about precision and accuracy so we cannot forget some of these fundamental steps when doing any and all calculations that we will definitely be seeing as we proceed further and further into analytical camp. Mhm.

Hide transcripts