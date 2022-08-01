mhm. So we're going to say here that associated with any weak acid or any weak base, we have our K and R KB values. So these are equilibrium constants for weak acids and weak bases, respectively. We're gonna say K represents the acid dissociation constant. Um for a weak acid and it measures the strength of weak acids. And we're gonna say here that the KB is representative of our based association constant and it measures the strength of weak bases. We're gonna say in general, the higher your K value is than the lower your P. K. Value is this translates to a stronger acid. So that means that you produce more H plus concentration. So it's gonna increase the concentration of H. Plus, we're gonna say here that generally speaking, weak acids have K values less than one. Weak bases use KB instead they're KB values are less than one now because they're K and KB values are less than one. That means we do not make an appreciable amount of products. So very little product would be made when our weak acid dissolves in solution or when our weak base dissolves in solution. Now, if we're talking about weak acids and weak bases, we're going to say that they establish equilibrium is because they're weak. So for a weak acid here it's the acid water, he will act as the base based on the Bronston Laurie theory, weak acids donate H plus to the base creating a minus and H +30 plus as our products. Here we establish an equilibrium which is the reason for the double arrows. Now, weak acids use K A K A is an equilibrium constant and like all other equilibrium constants, it equals products. Overreact ints remember we ignore solids and liquids. So based on our equilibrium expression would be a minus times H 30 plus over H A. Realize we ignore the water here because it is a liquid. Again, we ignore solids and liquids for weak bases here. It's the base. Water now acts as the acid. It's going to donate an H plus over to the base because according to Bronston Laurie, the acid donates an H plus over to the base, therefore creating a church A and O H minus as my products, weak bases use KB as their equilibrium constant also equals products. Overreact ints again we ignore water because it is a liquid. So these would be our equilibrium expression for a weak acid and for a weak base. Later on we'll learn that through these equilibrium expressions were able to set up an ice chart to determine the ph or P O. H of a weak acid and a weak base respectively. Now K and K B are connected to each other by the formula K W equals K times K B. We've seen K W in the past before. Remember this represents our ion product constant for water and remember at 25 degrees Celsius and equals 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14. This means that at 25 degrees Celsius. If I know K A, I can determine KB because we'll know what KW is and vice versa. If I know K A, I can find KB because again, we know what K W is. So keep in mind this equation here to help you convert from either K two K B or vice versa. Now that we've looked at our descriptions of K and K B. Try to attempt this example question here on the bottom of the page. Um, if you get stuck, don't worry, just click onto the next video and see how I approach that same question which relates acid strength between these two assets. Given an example on the bottom of the page.

