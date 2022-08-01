Binary Acid Strength

So when it comes to binary acids recalled that binary acids are just when we have an H plus ion connected to an electro negative element, those electro negative elements typically are nitrogen phosphorus, sulfur, selenium, delirium or a halogen. Now we're gonna say here this is true for any acid, whether it's a binary acid or an oxy acid. We're gonna say here that strong acids are considered strong electrolytes. So that means that completely ionized in water. We show this by using a single error going in the forward direction. This illustrates that we make 100% of the ions here as products. So here we have hydrochloric acid which represents a strong binary acid when thrown into water, it completely dissolves into H plus ion and cl minus. What's really happening in actuality though is that the hcl is donating an H plus ion to the water and water itself is becoming a +30 plus and we're left with cl minus but H +30 plus and H plus are seen as being the same thing. They both represent hydro nea my on. But here we're just showing for simplicity sake that hcl is breaking down into H plus and cl minus. Now weak acids are considered to be weak electrolytes, Meaning they do not completely ionized when thrown into water. Here we have Hydrofluoric acid which represents a week binary acid here because it is weak, it does not completely ionized. So we don't have a solid arrow going forward. Instead, we have double arrows to show that an equilibrium has been established as a result. We're going to make much less than 100% of these following ions as products. And again, we have our acid, which donates an H plus over, and that's how we wind up with f minus ion and H +30 plus. Now that we've got down the fundamentals of what is a strong acid versus a weak acid, click onto the next video and see how exactly do we gauge the strength of any typical binary acid?

Hide transcripts