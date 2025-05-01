When creating a calibration plot in volumetric analysis, how can you determine the concentration of Fe(SCN)2+(aq) in an unknown sample?
A
Estimate the concentration based on the color intensity by eye.
B
Calculate the concentration using the initial volumes of Fe3+ and SCN- added.
C
Directly weigh the Fe(SCN)2+(aq) in the solution.
D
Measure the absorbance of the unknown and use the calibration plot to find its concentration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a calibration plot. A calibration plot is a graph that relates the absorbance of a solution (measured using a spectrophotometer) to the concentration of the analyte. This is based on Beer-Lambert's law, which states that absorbance is directly proportional to concentration.
Step 2: Prepare a series of standard solutions with known concentrations of Fe(SCN)2+(aq). Measure the absorbance of each standard solution using a spectrophotometer at the wavelength where Fe(SCN)2+(aq) absorbs light most strongly.
Step 3: Plot the absorbance values of the standard solutions against their respective concentrations to create the calibration plot. Ensure the plot is linear, as Beer-Lambert's law applies within a linear range.
Step 4: Measure the absorbance of the unknown sample using the same spectrophotometer and wavelength used for the standard solutions.
Step 5: Use the calibration plot to determine the concentration of Fe(SCN)2+(aq) in the unknown sample. Locate the absorbance value of the unknown sample on the y-axis of the plot, then trace horizontally to the calibration line and vertically down to the x-axis to find the corresponding concentration.
