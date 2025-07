Analyze each option: (1) Preparation of calibration curves does not require timed specimens because it involves creating a relationship between concentration and instrument response. (2) Kinetic studies of reaction rates require timed specimens because reaction rates depend on time and must be measured at specific intervals. (3) Gravimetric determination of solids involves weighing solids and does not depend on time. (4) Standardization of titrant solutions involves determining the concentration of a titrant and does not require timed specimens.